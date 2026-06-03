Qatar condemns Iranian attacks on civilian targets in Bahrain, Kuwait

Doha, June 3 (IANS) Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday condemned Iranian attacks on civilian targets in Bahrain and Kuwait, including the attack on Kuwait International Airport, terming them as a "grave violation" of the sovereignty of both countries.

The ministry expressed Qatar's rejection of targeting civilian targets and infrastructure and stressed the need to protect from the consequences of unprovoked attacks and de-escalating tensions to restore regional and global security and stability.

In a statement on X, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Iranian attacks on civilian targets in the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain, including the attack on Kuwait International Airport, which resulted in significant damage to several of its facilities and injuries. The State considers these attacks a grave violation of the sovereignty of both countries and a blatant breach of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, as well as the principles of international humanitarian law, specifically the principle of distinction, the prohibition against targeting civilians and civilian targets in armed conflicts, and the prohibition against indiscriminate attacks."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the State of Qatar's complete rejection of targeting civilian targets and vital infrastructure, emphasizing the necessity of shielding the region from the consequences of unprovoked attacks and de-escalating tensions to restore regional and global security and stability," it added.

The ministry reiterated Qatar's solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain and its support for all measures they take to protect their sovereignty and security. The ministry prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

Earlier in the day, the Kuwait Army said that several Iranian drones targeted the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, leaving dozens injured and causing damage to the building.

In a statement, Kuwait's Ministry of Defence official spokesman Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi stated that armed forces are monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities and expressed readiness to deal with any developments.

In a statement posted on X, Kuwait Army stated, "The Official Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, stated that a number of hostile drones targeted today the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport as a result of the criminal Iranian aggression, which resulted in significant material damage to the building and injuries to a number of individuals, who received the necessary medical care."

"He affirmed that the armed forces are monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities, and they are in a state of complete readiness to deal with any developments, and to take all necessary measures to preserve the security of the country and its stability," it added.

Meanwhile, the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force on Wednesday accused Iran of continuing its systematic hostile approach through its criminal attacks using missiles and drones targeting civilian sites in Bahrain.

The General Command said that Bahrain Defence Force's air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed three missiles and several drones, Bahrain News Agency reported. It stated that all its arms and units are at the highest levels of readiness and defensive preparedness to protect Bahrain.

It urged people to exercise caution about any unfamiliar or suspicious objects resulting from attacks and avoid approaching them and report them immediately, Bahrain News Agency reported. The General Command emphasised that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to attack civilian sites and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

--IANS

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