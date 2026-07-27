Qatar condemns drone attack on Saudi oil facilities

Doha, July 27 (IANS) The State of Qatar on Monday strongly condemned the attacks that attempted to target oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attacks that attempted to target oil facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh regions in the sisterly Arab Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with drones launched from Iraqi territory. These are a flagrant violation of Saudi sovereignty, a threat to its security and stability, and a blatant breach of international law, the United Nations Charter and the principles of good neighbourliness,” Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on X.

The Ministry affirmed Qatar’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all legitimate measures taken to preserve sovereignty, security and the safety of its lands.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry said that its air defences had intercepted several drones launched from Iraqi territory, which attempted to target oil facilities in the kingdom.

The ministry’s spokesman Turki Al-Malki said in a statement on social media that Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed several drones over the past hours as they attempted to target oil facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh.

Al-Malki said the attempts were launched from Iraqi territory and carried out by what he described as Iranian-backed militias, Xinhua News Agency reported. He affirmed Saudi Arabia’s right to defend itself and its resources, adding that the kingdom reserves the right to respond.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also expressed condemnation of the drone attack. No group in Iraq has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

On May 20, a special committee was formed to coordinate with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after drone attacks targeting the two countries allegedly originating from Iraq.

In a statement, spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali al-Zaidi chaired the first meeting of Iraq’s Ministerial Council for National Security, which ordered “all necessary measures” against those responsible if Iraqi territory is confirmed as the launch point.

--IANS

ksk/dan