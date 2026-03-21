March 21, 2026 7:42 PM हिंदी

Putting national interests first, India pursues balanced approach during West Asia conflict

Putting national interests first, India pursues balanced approach during West Asia conflict (File image)

Jakarta, March 21 (IANS) India's commitment to a balanced strategy amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia is clearly reflected in the fact that its leadership has engaged with all regional actors since February 28 without favour or bias. For decades, India had adopted a calibrated strategy for navigating geopolitical crisis while safeguarding its diverse interests in an evolving global landscape, a recent report mentioned.

“The ongoing conflict involving Iran has been no exception. This approach is premised on India’s long-held principle of strategic autonomy: New Delhi refuses to be dictated into taking sides and instead pursues a strategy that serves its national interests while accounting for history, geography, and future opportunities,” a report in 'The Jakarta Post' detailed.

“While the India-Israel partnership has widened and deepened over the years — with technology emerging as a primary area of focus — New Delhi has pointedly not taken sides in the current crisis. A nuanced strategy has been adopted against the backdrop of India’s extensive interests in the Persian Gulf and the wider West Asian region. This area is home to 10 million Indian professionals and serves as a critical source of energy and investment,” it mentioned.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held telephonic conversations with his Iranian counterpart following the escalation of the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

New Delhi also hosted the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh earlier this month during the Raisina Dialogue.

"Throughout these engagements, India’s mantra has remained clear: dialogue and diplomacy are the only effective tools to end conflict,” the report noted.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on March 9, EAM Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia. He also noted that the ongoing conflict has significantly escalated the regional security concerns.

"The Prime Minister is closely monitoring developments. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions. We want West Asia to remain stable. Millions of Indians are in the Gulf countries; we are concerned about them,” EAM stated.

Highlighting the Indian government's emphasis on citizens' safety, the report said that New Delhi has already “facilitated the return of thousands of Indians stranded in the Gulf region."

In his parliamentary address, EAM Jaishankar also noted that the conflict led to widespread destruction and the deaths of several senior leaders of the Iranian regime.

Emphasising that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions, he added, "It is also imperative that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States in the region be respected."

--IANS

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