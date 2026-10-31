'Putting expectations to one side was key’: Harmer on his match-winning show against Australia

Cape Town, Oct 31 (IANS) South Africa spinner Simon Harmer said managing expectations and maintaining control were key to his match-winning performance against Australia in the third and final Test, where he claimed 10 wickets to help the hosts secure a 2-1 series victory at Newlands on Saturday.

Harmer was named Player of the Match after returning figures of 4-104 in Australia's first innings and 6-16 in the second. His six-wicket haul in the final innings, alongside Kagiso Rabada's three scalps, helped South Africa bowl out Australia for 111 while defending a target of 288 runs.

Reflecting on his performance in the fourth innings, Harmer said focusing on his responsibilities rather than the expectations surrounding him helped him deliver when it mattered most.

"I think it was just dealing with the expectation, putting that to one side and understanding what I needed to do, getting the ball in the right areas as often as I could. And then as partnerships sort of started to build, to try and play with my pace, my trajectories, the little sort of nuances that I've learned along the way. But yeah, I think it was the biggest thing was just trying to get the win today, and it all worked out all right," Harmer said after the match.

The experienced spinner also credited Rabada's early breakthroughs for putting Australia under pressure and creating the perfect conditions for him to attack with players around the bat.

"Obviously we were in the game the way KG bowled this morning, taking those three wickets. I'm sure they (Australia) would have had a look at that total, but after that it was just about playing out for the draw. And as a spinner on a turning wicket, that's kind of what dreams are made of," he said.

"So to be able to bowl in that situation, guys around the bat, the theatre, creating pressure, it goes a really, really long way and it makes my job a lot easier. So, today was a hell of a lot of fun. It's been a tough few weeks, but yeah we'll enjoy tonight," he added.

Harmer also spoke about the challenges of bowling in different conditions, admitting that he had questioned his performances during the series, particularly after the second Test in Gqeberha.

"For me I feel the wickets haven't offered as much turn as probably expected come day four and five. Asking myself a lot of hard questions at the end of Test matches, did I really bowl well enough? I think in PE I probably tried a little bit too hard. I was too desperate to try and take wickets," he said.

South Africa's victory in Cape Town also helped them clinch the series 2-1 and move ahead of Australia in the Test rankings. The hosts had posted 329 in their first innings before Australia secured a 100-run lead with 429.

However, centuries from Ryan Rickelton (101) and Wiaan Mulder (115) powered South Africa to 387 in their second innings, setting Australia a target of 288. Harmer and Rabada then combined to dismantle the Australian batting line-up, securing a memorable series victory for the Proteas.

--IANS

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