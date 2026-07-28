Punjab FC sign forward Gurkirat Singh and defender Nishchal Chandan ahead of new season

Mohali, July 28 (IANS) Punjab FC have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season with the double signing of forward Gurkirat Singh and defender Nishchal Chandan. Both players have signed two-year agreements that will keep them with the Shers until May 31, 2028.

Adding firepower and versatility to the attacking third, Gurkirat's arrival bolsters Punjab FC's offensive options. Known for his pace, technical ability, and eye for goal, the young forward is expected to be a key component in the club's strategy.

A product of the AIFF Elite Academy, Chandigarh-born Gurkirat began his senior professional career with Indian Arrows in the I-League, making 18 appearances and scoring one goal between 2018 and 2021. He subsequently moved to Mumbai City FC (2021–2024), where he gained valuable experience in the Indian Super League and the AFC Champions League, registering one goal across 28 appearances. Before bringing his attacking talents to Punjab FC, the forward spent the 2024–2026 seasons with Chennaiyin FC, featuring in 15 matches.

Speaking on his new contract, Gurkirat Singh said, “I am thrilled to join Punjab FC and be part of such an ambitious project. The club has shown incredible growth and determination since its promotion to the ISL, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success. I can't wait to step out onto the pitch, give my absolute best for the fans, and help the team achieve its goals over the next two seasons.”

Nishchal's signing adds crucial depth and defensive solidity to the team's squad. A strong and commanding presence in the backline, he is known for his aerial prowess, physical strength, and excellent reading of the game.

Having begun his footballing journey at Minerva Academy, where he won the U-18 I-League North Zone Championship, the Chandigarh native made his senior debut in the I-League second division with Punjab FC in 2020-21. He subsequently joined Sudeva Delhi FC (2021-23), making his I-League debut as captain, before moving to Churchill Brothers, where he was a defensive mainstay with 19 appearances and a goal. The centre-back featured in nine matches for Inter Kashi during the 2025-26 season before bringing his formidable defensive presence back to Punjab FC.

Speaking on his contract agreement, Nishchal Chandan said, “Punjab FC is a fantastic club with a great vision, and I am incredibly proud to sign this contract. The management is building something special here, and I am fully committed to giving my all for the badge. I am looking forward to working hard in pre-season, connecting with the fans, and helping the team secure clean sheets and victories.”

--IANS

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