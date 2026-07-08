No infighting in state unit, differences will be sorted out: Punjab’s Cong in-charge (IANS Exclusive)

Chandigarh, July 8 (IANS) Amid wide speculations of discord and infighting within the Punjab Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, party's Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday asserted that there was no division or factionalism in the organisation and all the leaders stand firmly behind Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the newly appointed Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

He also said discussions with senior leaders, including Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, would continue in the coming days.

Baghel's remarks came a day after he held meeting with several Punjab Congress leaders, even as leaders considered close to former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi are yet to meet him amid reports of internal differences within the state unit.

Last Wednesday, the Congress high command announced that Raja Warring would continue as the Punjab Congress president while simultaneously unveiling various party committees for the 2027 Assembly elections.

However, leaders who clamoured for former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for the post of Punjab Congress president are yet to meet Baghel, who reached the state to address growing factionalism in the state unit, post organisational reshuffle.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Baghel said, "A meeting of the PCC was held, followed by a meeting with the district presidents. Both committees expressed gratitude to the decisions taken by the High Command. Everyone congratulated Raja Warring on being reappointed as the Punjab Congress President and extended their best wishes."

He further said, "Meetings are currently underway and will continue. There are meetings of different committees, and meetings with our various frontal organisations are also scheduled. Apart from that, I am also holding one-on-one meetings with several senior leaders over the next one or two days."

Rejecting reports of factionalism within the state unit, Baghel said the Congress remained united under its central leadership.

"There is nothing like that. Everyone belongs to the Congress party, and we are all part of the same group. Here, the Congress is one. Our leaders are Rahul Gandhi ji and Kharge Sahib. Apart from them, there is no one else," he said.

Baghel also confirmed that he had been in touch with senior Congress leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi and expected to meet them shortly.

"I have been in touch with both Randhawa Sahib and Charanjit Singh Channi over the phone. I believe we will meet in the next day or two. We will hold discussions on the party committees as well as preparations for the upcoming elections," he added.

The remarks come amid reports that the internal tussle within the Punjab Congress over the recent organisational restructuring has intensified.

However, the party high command has made it clear that there will be no reconsideration or rollback of the decisions.

--IANS

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