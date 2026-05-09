Pulkit Samrat: Negative, positive criticism, both are welcome as long as it’s not personal

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat understands that feedback plays a big role in an artist’s evolution and says that he welcomes both positive and negative criticism equally, as long as they remain constructive and do not turn into personal attacks.

With all the love coming his way for his work over the years, does that act as added pressure for Pulkit?

“When you are praised for your work, you get love, you get appreciation, which works as a fuel for you to be able to put more hard work into the next thing that you're trying to do, and to be more honest to it,” Pulkit told IANS.

He added: “To see how we can do better than this, or what we can do more challenging than this so that people enjoy it more.”

Pulkit says he welcomes both positive and negative feedback only if they are constructive.

“For me personally, even negative criticism and positive criticism, both kinds of criticism are welcome, as long as it is not a personal attack on you, and it's not coming from a negative space or a mindset.”

He added: “And it definitely helps in becoming a better artist, becoming a better human, and becoming better at what you do. It motivates me to put more hard work and acts as a fuel. Your work gets a lot of love.”

Pulkit’s latest release is the Netflix series “Glory”.

The show has names such as Divyenndu, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Kunal Thakur, and Kashmira Pardeshi in pivotal roles.

The series is about the gritty, high-stakes world of boxing. It dives into the brutal ecosystem and opens with the mysterious death of Nihal Singh, India’s hope for an Olympic boxing medal.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, and produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner, the series started streaming on Netflix on May 1.

--IANS

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