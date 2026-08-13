Public health situation in Gaza, West Bank on brink of collapse: Palestinian envoy

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Highlighting the miserable situation in the region, Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, said on Thursday that the health system in Gaza and the West Bank is on the brink of collapse.

Speaking with the IANS, Shawesh mentioned that amid shortage of medicines, surgeries are being postponed and the entire health system has collapsed in Palestine. He stated that the West Bank has been facing tens of terror attacks on a daily basis and there is no ceasefire in Gaza.

"The health situation is in a miserable situation. The whole entire health system in Palestine is on the brink of collapse. Thousands of surgeries have been postponed and we are short of hundreds of different types of tablets and medicine. I already mentioned less than two months ago that approximately 11,000 surgeries have already been postponed. The health situation in Gaza and the West Bank is unfortunately on the brink of collapse," he said.

Abdullah Abu Shawesh mentioned that children have been killed in the Gaza Strip as there is no ceasefire. Highlighting the devastating situation, he also referred to the recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing, where the situation of Palestine was discussed.

"Just two days ago in the United Nations Security Council, two very important briefings highlighted the miserable situation that the Palestinians are enduring , whether it is in Gaza or in the West Bank, and stressed that there was no ceasefire. We are less than three months away of the Israeli election and it's known to everyone who's monitoring the situation there in Gaza, in Palestine, in West Bank.

"Everyone know that the fuel for the Israeli election is the Palestinian blood. We are staring at another round of devastating situation that we will go to endure, whether it is in Gaza or in the West Bank... They will continue to make sure that the Palestinians suffer and this is the only way for Netanyahu, the fugitive from justice, and other in the current government to maintain their position in the upcoming government," he stated.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict was triggered by the attack carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which killed more than 1,200 people in Israel and took over 200 people as hostages. Following the attack, Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas.

In a video message shared on Facebook on August 4, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will not withdraw “from our current lines” in Gaza “until Hamas is completely disarmed", The Times of Israel reported.

Shawesh also highlighted the importance of India's Independence Day for Palestinians.

"When it came to the Independence Day, this is a great day not only for the Indian people, but for us Palestinian people too who are motivated by India's independence struggle.. One day, we will gain our freedom like how you gained decades ago."

--IANS

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