March 30, 2026 11:43 AM हिंदी

PSL: Ball-tampering scandal rocks Lahore-Karachi clash; Shaheen fumbles for answers

PSL: Ball-tampering scandal rocks Lahore-Karachi clash; Shaheen fumbles for answers

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) In another controversial turn of events, the Pakistan Super League (2026) match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings was rocked by a ball-tampering scandal. Lahore skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi appeared to struggle for answers when questioned about the incident during the post-match presentation ceremony.

The incident took place at the start of the last over of the Kings chase when on-field umpire Faisal Afridi took the ball from Haris Rauf for inspection after it had exchanged hands between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar.

Faisal indulged in a lengthy discussion with Sharfuddoula, the other on-field umpire, and the two decided to bring in a replacement ball, deeming it to have been tampered with.

During the post-match presentation, Pakistan great Ramiz Raja questioned Afridi about the events leading up to the final over. The Lahore skipper looked visibly unsettled and struggled to provide a clear explanation.

"I don't know about this, and we'll see if it's there in the camera and discuss what it is. Actually, five runs taken and we can't do anything," Shaheen said at the post-match presentation.

Ramiz, however, continued to probe Shaheen on the ball-tampering allegations. "You have to ask the umpires why they changed the ball. When we asked them why they changed the ball, they told us to go away. When they were making the decision, the umpires requested us, even the captain, to return to our fielding positions," he explained.

To this, Afridi replied, "I can only speak about myself. There was never any attempt on my part to change the condition of the ball, or even to try. All I remember is that when I was trying to dry the ball and make it shine, the umpires asked us not to dry it under the shirt. Who they are accusing, unless we don't see the proof, I think it's a big decision. I have not been called for an enquiry."

As a result of the incident, Kings were awarded five penalty runs and their batters - Khushdil Shah and Azam Khan - were allowed to select the replacement ball.

PCB further said that Fakhar Zaman has been "charged with a level-III offence, which carries a minimum ban of one match and a maximum of two for a first violation in a PSL season. Match referee Roshan Mahanama will conduct a hearing in the next two days and Fakhar will contest the charge."

--IANS

bc/

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