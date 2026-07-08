July 08, 2026 8:19 PM हिंदी

'Proud moment for Indian diaspora, excited to welcome PM Modi,' says former New Zealand MP

'Proud moment for Indian diaspora, excited to welcome PM Modi,' says former New Zealand MP

Auckland, July 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit New Zealand on July 10-11, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in the past four decades and also a significant milestone in the growing relationship between the two nations.

The Indian diaspora, comprising a significant share of the population, is eager and excited to welcome the Prime Minister and is ready to give him a rousing reception upon arrival.

Former New Zealand MP Mahesh Bindra spoke to IANS on PM Modi’s Auckland visit, diplomatic and trade ties between the two nations across various sectors and also the role of the Indian community in strengthening the bond.

"It is a matter of great honour for all of us that the Prime Minister of our country is visiting New Zealand after 40 years. There is a large Indian diaspora here, and a wave of excitement has swept through the community."

"It is a matter of pride for all the people of Indian origin here that PM Modi is coming here. We are eagerly awaiting his arrival. This opportunity has come after 40 years,” he added.

Sharing his insights on deepening relations between the two nations, he said that the past few years have seen notable improvement, and this friendship will further strengthen with this visit.

He said that there is considerable effort from that side also to build a robust relationship.

"I am the President of the New Zealand-India Chamber of Commerce and Industries and am contributing to this cause. A Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has been long-awaited, and I hope to see further progress in this direction," Bindra said.

Regarding the impact of FTA on the business community in both nations, Bindra remarked that the progress made towards the FTA has strengthened mutual trust between the two countries. The credit for this goes to improvements in the 'Ease of Doing Business' in India.

“Doing business in India has become significantly easier over the past 10 to 15 years compared to the past, creating new opportunities for trade and investment,” he added.

--IANS

mr/uk

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