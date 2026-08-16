‘We will make the most of it’: Satwik-Chirag relish home crowd support at World Championships

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are relishing the opportunity to compete at their first BWF World Championships on home soil, with the star men’s doubles pair saying the support of the home crowd could prove a significant advantage as they target a deep run in the biennial tournament.

The World Championships will be held at the Indira Gandhi Arena from August 17 to 23, marking the prestigious tournament's return to India after 17 years.

The fifth-seeded Satwik and Chirag, who have received a first-round bye, will face the winner of the opening-round clash between Scotland’s Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle and Thailand’s Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Worrapol Thongsa-Nga.

For the Indian duo, however, the biggest attraction is the chance to experience a world championship in front of their home supporters. “Definitely, I think a lot of work has been done. It’s quite busy here. I think the conditions are a lot better. I think everybody will definitely have a really good time experiencing the tournament here and really looking forward to this week,” Chirag told reporters at the mixed zone ahead of the World Championships opener.

The pair, who are among India’s strongest medal hopes, are refusing to view the expectations as additional pressure. “I think it’s another opportunity. Every year when we come here, we want to go all the way. Like this time too, it’s on our home ground. We would want to go as deep into the tournament as possible. So there is no pressure,” Chirag said.

“I think it’s an added advantage that we will have the support of the home crowd. And maybe one day in a pair’s career, there is a World Championship on their ground, and they get a chance to play. I feel it’s a privilege that we are able to play in our home country. We will make the most of it and enjoy it to the fullest,” he added.

Satwik echoed his partner’s sentiments, stressing that playing in front of familiar supporters makes the occasion particularly special.

“It’s always special playing in front of a home crowd. It’s not about being in India or playing here. Because when we started playing in the international tournament, we rarely got a chance to play,” Satwik said.

Satwik, who was suffering from a shoulder issue in the recent tournaments, said that he is fully fit for the tournament. “Right now I am feeling good. I have practised here. So far all good,” Satwik said when asked about his physical condition.

He admitted that the court conditions have varied across practice sessions, particularly with regard to drift, but insisted that it was nothing unusual for international badminton. “Two days of practice, two days are very different. All the courts are different. On one side there is no drift. In the morning when we started, there was no drift at all. Then again, after some time there was a drift,” he said.

“I think when the full conditions are on, it will stick to the same. We played yesterday; in the evening it was different. Then again today it was different. So I think it’s okay,” Satwik added.

The duo enters the tournament after a difficult period. Satwik’s recurring shoulder problem forced the duo to retire from their Japan Open first-round match in July, after which they withdrew from the China Open to focus on rehabilitation and regain full fitness ahead of the home World Championships.

Despite that interruption, the duo arrived in Delhi determined to make the most of a rare opportunity.

'We had a break before the World Championship in India. It's quite challenging, but hopefully we will take the most out of this,' Satwik said.

--IANS

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