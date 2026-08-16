Mandakini on 41 years of ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’: ‘This film has given me so much’

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Mandakini celebrated 41 years of “Ram Teri Ganga Maili.” She marked the milestone by expressing gratitude to fans for their continued love and support.

She also revisited fond memories associated with the film and announced a special Facebook Live session to celebrate the anniversary with her audience. Marking the film’s 41st anniversary, Mandakini shared her pictures from the movie and wrote, “Aaj “Ram Teri Ganga Maili” ko release hue 41 saal pure ho gaye hain. Is film ne mujhe bahut kuch diya hai, lekin sabse khoobsurat tohfa aap sabhi fans ka pyaar aur support hai. Aap sabhi ne mujhe hamesha bahut pyaar diya, aur main uske liye dil se aap sabki shukraguzar hoon. Aaj main aap sabhi ke saath is khaas din ko celebrate karne ke liye FB LIVE aa rahi hoon.” (Today marks 41 years since Ram Teri Ganga Maili was released. This film has given me so much, but the most beautiful gift has been the love and support I have received from all of you. You have always showered me with so much love, and I am truly grateful to each and every one of you for that.Today, I am going LIVE on Facebook to celebrate this special day with all of you.)

The actress added, “Hum saath mein Ram Teri Ganga Maili ke 41 years celebrate karenge, dher saari baatein karenge, purani yaadein taza karenge aur is film se judi bahut si special baatein share karenge. Toh ready rehna aap sabhi… Aaj 3:30pm FB pr Live milte hain Batao, kaun-kaun mere saath is khaas celebration ka hissa banne ke liye ready hai? Comment kro jldi.” (We will celebrate 41 years of Ram Teri Ganga Maili together, have lots of conversations, revisit old memories, and share many special stories and moments associated with the film. So, get ready, everyone! Let’s meet LIVE on Facebook today at 3:30 PM. Tell me, who all are ready to be a part of this special celebration with me? Comment below quickly!

“Ram Teri Ganga Maili," the 1985 romantic drama co-written and directed by Raj Kapoor, starred Rajiv Kapoor and Mandakini. The music was composed by Ravindra Jain. It was the last film directed by Kapoor. “Ram Teri Ganga Maili” was released on 16 August 1985. The film was the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It was also one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the 1980s, alongside “Kranti” (1981) and “Maine Pyar Kiya” (1989).

--IANS

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