Soha Ali Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan’s rare ability to make the heaviest moments feel lighter in birthday note

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan penned a heartfelt note for her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan, on his birthday.

In her message, the doting sister praised the actor’s unique ability to bring humour and positivity to even the most difficult moments. Taking to Instagram, Soha described Saif as someone who can make “the heaviest moments feel lighter” and bring laughter to those around him. She further praised the ‘Omkara’ actor for openly appreciating the qualities of the people around him, adding a humorous reference to her husband Kunal Kemmu’s muscles.

Sharing a series of her pictures with Saif, Soha wrote, “There really is no one like you, Bhai. You have this rare ability to make the heaviest moments feel lighter, to make us laugh till we’re clutching our hearts, to wear two glasses and two watches and somehow make it look cool, and to openly admire the qualities in everyone around you — especially Kunal’s muscles. You make life lighter, louder, funnier and better. Happy birthday Bhai and thank you for aways being in my corner.”

The first image, from Soha Ali Khan’s wedding, shows her striking a goofy pose with Saif Ali Khan, who is seen wearing a traditional turban. In the next picture, Saif can be seen dressed in a white shirt and sporting black sunglasses, with “Kareena” written on his arm. Another picture captures Saif making a funny face while sitting beside Soha’s husband, Kunal Kemmu. The final image features Soha and Kunal’s daughter, Inaaya, sweetly feeding Saif while sitting on his lap.

Saif Ali Khan turned 56 on August 16 and received heartfelt birthday wishes from family and friends on social media. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, also shared a special birthday tribute for the actor. Sharing candid moments from their travels together, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die… how boring would life be without you… This insta post pictures are all approved by him loves it when I post his pictures.”

Taking to the comments section, Saif's sister, Saba Pataudi, commented, "Happiest Birthday Bhai!! Have a awesome one. Lots of love.” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented, “Happy Birthday Saif.” Malaika Arora said, “Happy birthday Saifu.”

Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, Kalyani Saha, and Yudhvir Ahlawat also wished Saif Ali Khan.

--IANS

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