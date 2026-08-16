PM Modi didn't refer to Opposition as 'dimagi Naxals': Kiren Rijiju clarifies amid heated debate

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Facing backlash from the Opposition following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dimagi Naxalism" remark, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday clarified that this was not referred to political rivals but at those forces who try to belittle and diminish the idea of India by undermining the constitutional framework.

During his address on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi declared that India has succeeded in significantly weakening armed Naxalism, but cautioned that a more subtle challenge — what he termed “dimagi Naxalism” — continues to seek opportunities to foment violence and disorder, which needs to be identified and isolated.

In a post on X, Kiren Rijiju said: "PM Narendra Modi ji didn't say Opposition leaders as Dimagi Naxals."

Union Minister went on to describe who all fall in the category of the remark.

"Only following are 'Dimagi Naxals': Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution, those who stand with separatists and support Article 370 and those who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India," he asserted.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that he was "proud" to be called a 'dimagi Naxal'.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's remarks, Chidambaram took to the social media platform X and posted, "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal!"

On Saturday, PM Modi said: "We have succeeded in getting rid of armed Naxals in the jungles, but 'dimagi Naxals' (those with a Naxal mindset) are looking for opportunities to create violence, unrest... They want to drag society on the wrong path. These 'dimagi Naxals' have to be identified and isolated, and we must connect the youth with the mainstream.

His remarks triggered a sharp political reaction from the Congress, which accused the Prime Minister of using increasingly provocative labels against his political opponents and said the comments reflected political desperation.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also criticised PM Modi over his use of the term and drew a comparison with his earlier references to "urban Naxals".

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "First he called his opponents 'urban naxals'. Now he calls them 'dimaagi naxals'. It is a sure sign of his desperation."

--IANS

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