1st Test: Need to stick to plans from ball one to stay alive in WTC final race, says Chandimal

Galle, Aug 16 (IANS) Senior Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal admitted that his team's bowling unit was ‘on and off’ on day one of the ongoing first Test against India, adding that disciplined execution from ball one is vital if the hosts are to harbour hopes of winning the crucial two-match series and stay alive in the race of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Sri Lanka struggled to maintain consistent pressure despite the pitch offering occasional sharp turn for the spinners at the Galle International Stadium. It meant left-hander Devdutt Padikkal hit a stroke-filled, unbeaten 131 off 178 balls and took India to a commanding 288/2 in 73 overs in the landmark 600th Test match for the visitors.

“It was a tough day for us. The pitch, it was like a normal day one pitch at Galle. Credit goes to India batters, they were outstanding throughout the day yesterday. But, still, we have to bowl in the right areas, so if we can do that, we can come in good,” Chandimal said in a chat with broadcasters ahead of day two’s play, which has been delayed due to rain.

Speaking about his joint-record of six Test centuries at Galle alongside batting icons Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, Chandimal reflected on his penchant for scoring at the coastal venue.

“It's great to hear that. It's always good to be among those legends. If you are playing in Galle, you always know that it is a tough place to play, especially for the batters but I'm really proud about my performance,” he added.

Offering key tactical advice for younger batters tackling spin on a slow surface, Chandimal highlighted the importance of solid defensive technique and shot selection.

“When you look at the pitch, it was really slow, slow spin there. You need to have a proper defence and proper sweep. So, if you can follow that really well, you can come good as a batter.”

Recalling Sri Lanka's famous come-from-behind victory against India at Galle in 2015, where his counter-attacking 162 turned the match on its head, Chandimal drew inspiration from past heroics.

“It was a really good game. We came to the ground, actually, we packed our bags and we came to the ground on the fourth day because the pitch was so tough. But luckily I changed that game scoring 162 and we won that game. So, it is a good memorable thing as a batter and as a player, winning a game for your country, it's always a pleasure.”

Comparing the surface with the one used in their previous Test against Bangladesh, Chandimal noted that rain had left early moisture in the surface, making initial bowling discipline even more imperative.

“The Bangladesh pitch was a little bit dry. When you look at yesterday's pitch, I think the pitch was a little bit damp with this rain. So, as I said earlier, credit goes to India batters. But as a bowling unit, I feel that we should have done better yesterday, especially the first session.

“I thought if we could have got another one or two wickets in the first session, we would have been in the game. But, as a bowling unit, we are on and off. Today, you have to stick with your plans and you have to go from ball one,” he added.

Acknowledging the stern challenge posed by Indian spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav along with young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, Chandimal warned that batting would get progressively tougher in the final innings.

“When you look at Jadeja and Kuldeep, they have tons of experience in their cricket. So, it's really challenging, especially after losing the toss at Galle. It is always tough batting in the second innings and the last innings here. So, it is challenging. But still, you have to be proactive as a batter. So, as I said earlier, you need to have a proper defence and proper sweep if you want to score runs here.”

Highlighting the overarching stakes of the series in terms of WTC final qualification, Chandimal concluded with a firm declaration of intent. “As a team, that is our target, to win this game and win this series. If you want to stay in the (WTC) table, these two games are very important as a team. So, I'm sure, if we get a chance to play in this game, we are trying our best to deliver our stuff.”

--IANS

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