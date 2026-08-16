Saif & Kareena spotted at Mumbai Airport with kids; headed for a birthday trip?

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan, who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, was captured by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai Airport, along with wife Kareena Kapoor.

The Bollywood couple was accompanied by their two boys- Taimur and Jeh, as they were headed to an undisclosed location. It seemed like the family was off for Saif's birthday getaway.

Both Saif and Kareena twinned in white for their off-duty look. While Bebo paired a long white kurta with baggy denim, Saif was seen looking all handsome in a white shirt, along with cream pants. Both of them were also spotted with black shades as part of their airport looks.

Earlier today, Kareena dropped a lovely birthday wish for Saif, calling him her 'forever ride or die'.

The 'Omkara' actress even went on to admit that her life would be extremely boring without Saif in it.

Posting a string of fun glimpses from their family getaways over the years, Bebo wrote on her IG, "Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die…(Red heart and rainbow emojis) how boring would life be without you… This insta post pictures are all approved by him ((Red heart, laughing with tears and rainbow emojis) loves it when I post his pictures."

Saif's sister Saba Pataudi also commented on the post. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday Bhai!! Have a awesome one. Lots of love", followed by a red heart emoji.

Saif's other sister and actress, Soha Ali Khan, used social media to wish her brother on his special day.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress shared, "There really is no one like you, Bhai. You have this rare ability to make the heaviest moments feel lighter, to make us laugh till we’re clutching our hearts, to wear two glasses and two watches and somehow make it look cool, and to openly admire the qualities in everyone around you — especially Kunal’s muscles.

You make life lighter, louder, funnier and better. Happy birthday Bhai and thank you for aways being in my corner."

--IANS

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