Priyadarshan: I don’t laugh at my own films; have suffered making comedy

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, celebrated for crafting some of Bollywood’s finest comedies, says he does not laugh at his own films.

The director, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, admitted that making comedy has been one of the most challenging aspects of his career.

“I have suffered a lot making comedy films. When I rewatch my own films that have become huge hits, I just don't feel like laughing,” Priyadarshan said in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

He added that audience reactions in theatres reassure him about the impact of his work. “But in the theatre I see the response and the impact it had created on the audience.”

I feel you can't watch the same scene for ten times. But there are people watching it twenty times, thirty times.”

Calling comedy one of the most difficult genres, he said, “This is the most difficult thing. Every time I get shivers when I try humour and horror or humour with thrill. I mean it's very, very difficult. I can say that for sure.”

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa director concluded on a reflective note, quipping that he may have to step away from the genre. “I have to stop this business soon. I have decided,” he said.

The ace filmmaker is now gearing up for his upcoming project “Bhoot Bangla,” which marks his reunion with actor Akshay Kumar afte many years.

The film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and late veteran star Asrani in key roles.

The movie is expected to bring back Priyadarshan’s signature blend of comedy and chaos.

The much-anticipated film is slated for release on the 10th of April 2026.

–IANS

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