August 30, 2026 12:01 PM हिंदी

Priya Punia’s record-breaking ton powers South Delhi Superstarz to 71-run win against East Delhi Riders

Priya Punia’s record-breaking ton powers South Delhi Superstarz to 71-run win against East Delhi Riders (Photo: DPL)

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) South Delhi Superstarz produced a dominant all-round performance to register a 71-run victory over East Delhi Riders in the Women’s Delhi Premier League (DPL) fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Superstarz were powered by a spectacular century from opener Priya Punia, who delivered one of the standout batting performances of the tournament. The right-handed batter smashed 117 off 66 balls, with her innings featuring 13 fours and six sixes. Her sensational knock was the second century in Women’s DPL history and also the highest individual score in the competition.

Punia took charge from the beginning and attacked the East Delhi bowling attack with confidence. She found the boundaries regularly and kept the scoring rate high, ensuring that South Delhi maintained control of the innings. Her aggressive approach also allowed the batters at the other end to play their shots freely.

The Superstarz built a strong total on the back of Punia’s brilliant knock and put East Delhi under pressure even before the chase began. The bowlers then completed the job with a disciplined performance, making sure that the Riders never settled into a comfortable rhythm.

Chasing a challenging target, East Delhi Riders struggled to find momentum in the early stages. South Delhi’s bowlers kept the pressure on by picking up wickets at regular intervals, reducing the Riders to 61/5 in the 14th over and leaving them with a mountain to climb.

With wickets already down, they could not find the big partnerships or boundaries needed to put pressure back on the Superstarz.

East Delhi eventually finished on 110/6 in their 20 overs, falling well short of the target.

The win highlighted South Delhi Superstarz’s strength in all departments, with their batting setting up the game before the bowling unit ensured there was no way back for East Delhi. For Punia, meanwhile, the record-breaking 117 will remain the biggest highlight of a memorable performance.

--IANS

cs/

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Priya Punia’s record-breaking ton powers South Delhi Superstarz to 71-run win against East Delhi Riders (Photo: DPL)

Priya Punia’s record-breaking ton powers South Delhi Superstarz to 71-run win against East Delhi Riders