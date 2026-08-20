Priya Bhavani Shankar on working in Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi': We made a thousand memories while shooting this film!

Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) Tamil actress Priya Bhavani Shankar, who plays the female lead in director Shiva Nirvana’s upcoming bilingual film ‘Irumudi' which features actor Ravi Teja as the hero, has called the experience of working on the film, "a lovely journey", and pointed out that by the time they wrapped up the film, she realised how much she had taken back from this journey beyond the film itself.

Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Kaveri, a caring wife and doting mother, in a story that places family and emotions at its heart. The character introduction and promotional material have offered glimpses of the warmth and intimacy shared by Kaveri and Ravi Teja’s character, while the film's larger narrative explores a deeply emotional father-daughter relationship, faith and transformation.

Speaking about her experience of being part of 'Irumudi', Priya Bhavani Shankar said, “Kaveri has been a very special character for me. When I heard the story and understood the emotional world Shiva Nirvana had created, I felt very happy to be part of such an honest and powerful story. There is a lot of warmth and emotion in the relationships at the heart of ‘Irumudi Kattu’, and that made the journey of portraying Kaveri particularly meaningful for me."

Talking about the experience of working with Ravi Teja, the actress said, “Working with Ravi Teja has been a wonderful experience. There is such a natural warmth and ease in the way he approaches his work, and that made our scenes together very comfortable and enjoyable. Shiva has been extremely clear about the emotions he wanted to bring out in every character, and it was a beautiful experience to be guided by his vision."

Priya went on to say, "When we finally wrapped the film, I realised how much we had taken back from this journey beyond the film itself. We shot so many scenes, made a thousand memories, collected our own inside jokes and shared so many moments of laughter. It was one of those journeys where the people you work with become an important part of the memories you carry with you. It truly has been a lovely journey."

The actress, who expressed her gratitude to the producers, Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, for giving her the opportunity to be part of this film, the actress in particular said how she loved the music that National Award winner G V Prakash had scored for the film.

" I love the way G. V. Prakash Kumar’s music complements the emotional and devotional world of ‘Irumudi’. I sincerely hope audiences connect with the film, its characters and the emotions we have put into it,” she said.

For the unaware, apart from Priya Bhavani Shankar and Ravi Teja, the film features Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira and Swasika in important roles. Shiva Nirvana has written and directed the film, with G. V. Prakash Kumar composing the music, Vishnu Sharma handling cinematography, Prawin Pudi serving as editor and Sahi Suresh overseeing production design.

The film is all set for its worldwide theatrical release on August 21, 2026.

--IANS

mkr/