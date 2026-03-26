Prithvi Pandiarajan plays Murugesan in Dhanush-starrer 'Kara'

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) After having disclosed the character names and looks of actors Mamitha Baiju, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, Jayaram and director K S Ravikumar in director Vignesh Raja's upcoming action entertainer 'Kara', featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, the makers of the film on Thursday released actor Prithvi Pandiarajan's look in the film as Murugesan.

Taking to its X timeline, Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Carrying that same energy...MURUGESAN steps into the world of Kara. #FacesOfKara video drops tomorrow at 5 PM. #KaraFromApril30. Directed by @vigneshraja89. Produced by @IshariKGanesh.A @gvprakash musical.@dhanushkraja #PrithviPandiarajan @kushmithaganesh @ThinkStudiosInd."

Earlier on Thursday, the makers released the look of actor Jayaram in the film as Muthu Selvan. On Wednesday, the makers had released the first look posters of actor Karunas as Kasi Maayan and actor Suraj Venjaramoodu as Bharathan in the film.

On Tuesday, the makers had disclosed that actress Mamitha Baiju, who played the female lead in the film, would be seen as Selli in the film. They also shared that director K S Ravikumar would be seen as Kandhasaami in 'Kara'.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced the title of the film on Pongal this year. The makers had also released a poster of the film in which Dhanush was seen sporting an intense look. The poster read, "Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive."

Director Vignesh Raja, on his X timeline, had said, "D54 is Kara. An emotionally rooted suspense thriller. We are coming this summer. #D54 is #Kara. #HappyPongal #HappySankranti. Directed by @vigneshraja89. Produced by @IshariKGanesh. A @gvprakash musical."

The makers had, sometime ago, released a still of Dhanush from the film. The production house had shared the picture on social media, saying, "Straight from the sets of #D54 - Shoot in progress! @dhanushkraja". The picture showed Dhanush speaking from an STD booth.

The film boasts of both a strong cast as well as a brilliant technical crew.

Apart from Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature director K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas and Prithvi Pandiraj in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography will be by one of the best in the business, Theni Eswar and editing will be by Sreejith Sarang. Music will be by National Award winner G V Prakash.

More significantly, the story of the film has been jointly penned by writer Alfred Prakash and director Vignesh Raja, the creators of the critically acclaimed superhit investigative thriller 'Por Thozhil'.

--IANS

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