Prison cells to exam halls: 44 inmates from several Gujarat prisons clear GSEB examinations

Ahmedabad, May 24 (IANS) A total of 44 inmates lodged in different prisons across Gujarat successfully passed the Class 10 and Class 12 of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) examinations.

Among them, 22 inmates passed the Class 10 examination, while another 22 cleared the Class 12 examination due to the hard work, guidance, and humane approach of Office of Gujarat Prisons and Correctional Administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat Police Chief KLN Rao said, "Through education, inmates in Gujarat jails overcame depression and rejoined the mainstream, successful inmates will be honored with certificates by the prison Department."

Notably, the State Prison department provided inmates with every necessary facility, ranging from filling examination forms to supplying books, study materials, and conducting subject-wise classes. It also arranged examination centres within jail premises, ensuring a convenient environment for the inmates.

Many of the inmates, moved with the inspiring move of rehabilitation through education, shared their experience.

An inmate said, "After being sentenced, I felt my life had come to an end. But the inspiration I received through Radio Prison, the welfare office, and jail officials motivated me to return to studies. Today, after succeeding in the examination, I feel alive again after many years."

Another inmate said that he had to discontinue his education midway due to his family's poor financial condition but later fell into depression after imprisonment. However, counselling and encouragement from prison officials motivated him to resume studies, and today he has successfully passed the examination.

Another inmate who cleared the Class 12 examination said, "Despite being in prison, my dreams are still alive. I attend music classes twice a week and aspire to become a singer after my release."

The Prison administration also established modern libraries for inmates.

Along with books, audio book facilities have also been made available. These resources helped inmates in developing positive thinking and self-confidence.

The Prison Department regularly organises special lectures in which school and college teachers, along with subject experts, visit prisons to guide inmates.

The success of these 44 inmates is not merely an examination result, but a living example of the transformative power of education.

This initiative by the prison administration presents a sensitive and heartening model of rehabilitation for society.

--IANS

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