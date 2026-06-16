J&K Police attach drug peddler’s property worth Rs 2.50 crore in Awantipora

Jammu, June 16 (IANS) Proceeding with crackdown on drug trafficking under the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan, the state police on Tuesday attached a double-storied residential house as well as land worth Rs 2.50 crore belonging to notorious drug peddler Nisar Ahmad Khanaday.

The police action happened in Awantipora under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The property was identified and marked as illegal during a probe by the Awantipora Police, which found that the residential building had been acquired through proceeds generated from the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Accused peddler Ahmad Khanaday has a criminal past, having been booked under multiple cases of narcotics and drug trafficking.

Awantipora Police, in a statement, reiterated its commitment to continue stringent action against drug peddlers and all those involved in the narcotics trade.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration recently launched a 100-day campaign, Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan, to free the children and youth from the menace of substance abuse and apprehend drug traffickers while imposing heavy penalties on them to dissuade them, by attaching their assets.

There have been multiple actions and arrests in various parts of the valley under the Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan.

Last week, J&K Police attached the immovable property worth Rs 4 crore belonging to two drug peddlers in Srinagar.

The attached assets include a residential house, land and commercial shops. Police said the investigation established that the properties had allegedly been acquired through proceeds generated from narcotics trafficking.

In another action, Nowhatta Police attached a residential property worth Rs 1 crore belonging to Mohammad Shafi Sheikh for drug smuggling. According to police, the property was identified as an allegedly illegally acquired asset generated through drug trafficking activities.

--IANS

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