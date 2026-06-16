Good relationships built on mutual respect: Slovakia's Fico thanks PM Modi for his visit

Bratislava, June 16 (IANS) Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his two-day visit to Bratislava, noting that good relationships built on mutual respect is the foundation of their foreign policy.

PM Fico shared glimpses of PM Modi's departure from the hotel in Slovakia. In the video, Fico was seen engaged in conversation with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and PM Modi. Fico saw off PM Modi as he sat in the car and headed to the airport en route to France.

While sharing the video on X, Fico wrote, "Thank you for your visit Narendra Modi. Good relationships built on mutual respect – that is the foundation of our foreign policy."

PM Modi described his two-day State Visit to Slovakia as "historic and productive", stating that its outcomes will strengthen bilateral ties.

"Concluding a historic and productive visit to Slovakia. The outcomes of this visit will go a long way in strengthening bilateral ties between our nations. Stronger trade relations will greatly benefit our youth. Gratitude to the Slovakian government and people for the warmth. I am very grateful to Prime Minister Fico for coming to see me off," PM Modi posted on X.

During his visit, PM Modi met his Slovakian counterpart and also President Peter Pellegrini. In their meeting on Monday, PM Modi and Slovak President discussed diverse subjects during their talks at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava.

After the meeting, PM Modi posted on X: "Today’s talks with President Pellegrini covered diverse subjects such as closer ties in manufacturing, transport, innovation and investment linkages, energy, biofuels and more. There is also immense scope to cooperate in the field of digital technology. We also talked about deepening people-to-people linkages."

Slovakia on Monday also conferred its highest honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on PM Modi. This was the 33rd global honour bestowed by a country upon PM Modi.

--IANS

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