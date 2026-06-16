India, France cementing Special Global Strategic Partnership

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS): India and France are deepening their Special Global Strategic Partnership through stronger cooperation across trade, defence, innovation, artificial intelligence, clean energy, space, and education, according to an article.

The article, in the European Times, highlights that the India–EU Free Trade Agreement could further enhance trade and investment. Given the strong momentum across trade, innovation, and strategic sectors, bilateral trade could double from the current $15 billion to $30 billion by 2030, making the India–France relationship one of the most forward-looking economic partnerships between India and Europe.

"Together, both nations are well-positioned to shape a more innovative, sustainable, and prosperous global economic order," it said.

Addressing the India Innovates (Bharat Innovates) event in France's Nice on June 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the remarkable transformation of India–France relations into a partnership driven by innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and shared global aspirations. Sharing the stage with French President Emmanuel Macron, he highlighted that both countries are moving beyond traditional areas of cooperation to embrace emerging sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies, cybersecurity, biotechnology, digital public infrastructure, green hydrogen, advanced manufacturing, and deep-tech innovation.

The event, organised under the India–France Year of Innovation 2026, showcased more than 100 Indian innovations and reflected both nations’ determination to build future-oriented economic and technological partnerships.

PM Modi, during his visit to France, emphasised that the two countries have complementary strengths that can shape the next wave of global economic transformation. He called for deeper collaboration among startups, innovators and industries for the development of resilient bilateral supply chains, accelerating growth, promoting technological sovereignty, and contributing to a more balanced and multipolar world order.

The article underscores that over the years, India and France have established robust institutional mechanisms to support economic and strategic cooperation. France has consistently supported India’s aspirations on major international platforms, including India’s candidature for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council. The two countries work closely within the G20, the United Nations system, and other multilateral forums. This strategic alignment has created a stable environment that has encouraged businesses and investors to pursue long-term partnerships.

--IANS

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