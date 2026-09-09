Prince Rahim Aga Khan V to begin seven-day India visit today

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and Chair of the Aga Khan Development Network, is beginning his seven-day visit to India starting Wednesday at the invitation of Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during his visit till September 15, Prince Rahim will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

He will also meet Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S.Jaishankar.

In addition to these engagements, Prince Rahim will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad, where Aga Khan Development Network is involved in various development and community initiatives.

This is the first visit of Prince Rahim to India since his accession as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community, the MEA mentioned.

Prince Rahim was named the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims in February 2025 following the death of his father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, in accordance with historical Shia Imami Ismaili tradition.

Throughout their 1,400-year history, the Ismailis have been led by a living, hereditary Imam.

The Ismailis live in more than 35 countries, and their number is nearly 12 to 15 million.

Prince Rahim also serves on the boards of many agencies of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). He has closely followed the work of the Institute of Ismaili Studies and the Ismaili community's social governance institutions.

The visit of Prince Rahim comes against the backdrop of longstanding engagement between the Aga Khan Foundation and India.

Last year, Prince Rahim's father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, passed away. Prime Minister Modi had condoled the demise of the leader, describing him as a visionary who dedicated his entire life to service and spirituality,

Aga Khan IV was a spiritual icon to millions of Ismaili Muslims and also the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). He passed away in Lisbon on February 4, 2025, aged 88, surrounded by his family.

During his visit to India in 2015, Aga Khan IV was conferred the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions to social development in India.

Prime Minister Modi had then praised the work of the Aga Khan Foundation, especially in the areas of rural development and sanitation, which, he said, he had the opportunity to witness first-hand when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

--IANS

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