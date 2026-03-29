March 29, 2026 12:25 PM हिंदी

Prince Narula on whether couples should participate together in competitive reality shows

Prince Narula on whether couples should participate together in competitive reality shows

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Prince Narula shared his views on whether couples should participate together in competitive reality shows during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

It must be noted that Prince recently participated with his better half, Yuvika Chaudhary, in the reality show, "The 50".

He was asked, "Do you think couples should participate together in competitive reality shows?"

Reacting to the question, Prince said, "Definitely."

He added, "If the bond is strong and both can play well, why not?"

Talking about "The 50", Prince was also asked if Yuvika's presence made things easier or more complicated for him.

To this, he said, "Not at all."

He further revealed that he treated her as an individual player.

"I told her to play her own game, and I would guide her only when needed. She is a strong player and did very well", he concluded.

During the conversation, Prince also reacted to his actors versus influencers statement, saying that people interpreted his words differently.

Prince clarified that he meant to say that at times, genuinely good actors end up missing work due to a lack of followers on social media.

When asked, "You made a strong statement during the influencers versus actors debate. Do you think it created unnecessary controversy?", Prince told IANS, "Yes, it did, because people interpreted it differently. I was only trying to say that there are different types of influencers. Some genuinely inspire people, while others create content that lacks substance."

"My concern is that talented actors sometimes miss opportunities because they don’t have large followings, while others gain attention through superficial content," the 'Bigg Boss 9' contestant added.

Refreshing your memory, during one of the episodes of "The 50", Prince was heard saying that influencers have effectively reduced the value of people who actually belong to the entertainment industry.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Whole world will face consequences if energy production affected: Giriraj Singh on West Asia crisis

Whole world will face consequences if energy production affected: Giriraj Singh on West Asia crisis

Matthew Lillard reveals why he got scolded by wife

Matthew Lillard reveals why he got scolded by wife

'Deep down, he knows what the right answers are most of the time': Hussey on Dhoni’s unmatched cricketing instinct

'Deep down, he knows what the right answers are': Hussey on Dhoni’s unmatched cricketing instinct

‘One of our poorer bowling performances’, admits Vettori SRH’s loss to RCB in IPL 2026 opener

‘One of our poorer bowling performances’, admits Vettori after SRH’s loss to RCB in IPL 2026 opener

Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with daughter amidst demanding schedule in her March photo dump

Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with daughter amidst demanding schedule in her March photo dump

Varun Badola on delayed payments in the television industry: It should not happen

Varun Badola on delayed payments in the television industry: It should not happen

IndiGo introduces over 30 new routes from Navi Mumbai International Airport

IndiGo introduces over 30 new routes from Navi Mumbai International Airport

Kubbra Sait on unrealistic body standards in the age of social media

Kubbra Sait on unrealistic body standards in the age of social media

Prince Narula on whether couples should participate together in competitive reality shows

Prince Narula on whether couples should participate together in competitive reality shows

Mood of Keralam is in favour of NDA, says PM Modi

Mood of Keralam is in favour of NDA, says PM Modi