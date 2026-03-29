Prince Narula on whether couples should participate together in competitive reality shows

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Prince Narula shared his views on whether couples should participate together in competitive reality shows during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

It must be noted that Prince recently participated with his better half, Yuvika Chaudhary, in the reality show, "The 50".

He was asked, "Do you think couples should participate together in competitive reality shows?"

Reacting to the question, Prince said, "Definitely."

He added, "If the bond is strong and both can play well, why not?"

Talking about "The 50", Prince was also asked if Yuvika's presence made things easier or more complicated for him.

To this, he said, "Not at all."

He further revealed that he treated her as an individual player.

"I told her to play her own game, and I would guide her only when needed. She is a strong player and did very well", he concluded.

During the conversation, Prince also reacted to his actors versus influencers statement, saying that people interpreted his words differently.

Prince clarified that he meant to say that at times, genuinely good actors end up missing work due to a lack of followers on social media.

When asked, "You made a strong statement during the influencers versus actors debate. Do you think it created unnecessary controversy?", Prince told IANS, "Yes, it did, because people interpreted it differently. I was only trying to say that there are different types of influencers. Some genuinely inspire people, while others create content that lacks substance."

"My concern is that talented actors sometimes miss opportunities because they don’t have large followings, while others gain attention through superficial content," the 'Bigg Boss 9' contestant added.

Refreshing your memory, during one of the episodes of "The 50", Prince was heard saying that influencers have effectively reduced the value of people who actually belong to the entertainment industry.

--IANS

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