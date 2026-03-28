March 28, 2026 5:06 PM हिंदी

Prince Narula on actors Vs influencers controversy: People interpreted it differently

Prince Narula on actors Vs influencers controversy: People interpreted it differently

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Prince Narula reacted to his actors versus influencers statement during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

He added that people interpreted his words differently.

Clarifying his point further, Prince said that what he meant was that there is a large variety of influencers present, while some inspire people, others lack substance.

He also said that there are times when genuinely good actors end up missing work due to a lack of followers on social media.

The 'Bigg Boss 9' contestant was asked, "You made a strong statement during the influencers versus actors debate. Do you think it created unnecessary controversy?"

Speaking to IANS, Prince said, "Yes, it did, because people interpreted it differently. I was only trying to say that there are different types of influencers. Some genuinely inspire people, while others create content that lacks substance."

"My concern is that talented actors sometimes miss opportunities because they don’t have large followings, while others gain attention through superficial content," he went on to add.

The whole debate started during one of the episodes of the reality show, "The 50". Prince Narula, along with co-contestants Karan Patel and Ridhi Dogra, took a jibe at the YouTubers and influencers, claiming that they have damaged the industry.

They stated that things have been much easier for these social media influencers.

Prince was heard saying that influencers have effectively reduced the value of people who actually belong to the entertainment industry.

Later on, Karan added on, saying, “Gadhe ghodon ki race main dauda diye (It’s like making donkeys run in a horse race).”

Karan shared that when they started working in the industry, they did not have so many options to become famous.

"We slogged our way to get where we are. For them, it’s easy. We didn’t have phones where you could just make a video, upload it, and become famous," he said.

--IANS

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