Press freedom declines in Pakistan, PECA law used to restrict journalists: Report

Islamabad, April 30 (IANS) Pakistan's media landscape saw a reduction in space for free expression during the past year due to increasing legal, regulatory, and economic and other pressures, Islamabad-based media watchdog Freedom Network detailed in a report.

Titled 'Regulatory Repression of Freedom of Expression – Legal Controls and PECA Undermine Media and Journalism in Pakistan', the report stated that the amended Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) law is the most “consequential instrument” being used to restrict journalists and free speech practitioners in the country.

According to the report, the provisions of PECA law were increasingly being used in 2025 and 2026 to criminalise lawful expression, target dissent and intimidate journalists, lawyers and political commentators. Freedom Network released the report to mark the World Press Freedom Day, which is observed globally on May 3 each year.

"The weaponisation of PECA has created a climate of fear where journalists are compelled to self-censor to avoid legal repercussions," said Freedom Network Executive Director Iqbal Khattak while terming it as "one of the most serious threats to media freedom in Pakistan today."

The report has highlighted convictions of human rights lawyers, including Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha, as examples of how custodial sentences were being used to deter dissent. Furthermore, dozens of journalists have faced charges under increased provisions of PECA, while defamation cases, regulatory suspensions and internet shutdowns have further affected independent journalism.

The report mentioned that state-led efforts to counter disinformation and hate-speech were often used along with increased surveillance and selective enforcement.

"In terms of journalist safety, the report documented at least 129 verified incidents of violations during the review period, which ranged between April-2025 to March-2026. Legal threats and physical violence accounted for nearly two-thirds of these cases. Among these violations include two murders, five cases of threats to murder, 58 legal cases (mostly PECA-invoked), 16 cases of assault, 11 cases of threats to harm and two cases of kidnapping and enforced disappearance," Freedom Network stated.

"Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emerged as the most dangerous regions for journalists, while murders in Sindh and Balochistan underscored the persistent risks. State authorities were suspected as the leading perpetrators, responsible for over 60 percent of violations, primarily through legal and custodial actions. Non-state actors, including militant groups and criminal networks, also contributed to threats, assaults, and killings," it added.

The arrest of three female journalists in Islamabad who wanted to cover Aurat March in March showcased the gendered dimension of these risks. Journalists in Pakistan also faced economic pressures, including delay in salaries, job insecurity and dependence on government advertising, which further impacted editorial independence.

The report noted that female journalists, particularly, remained marginalised in the media sector. Harassment, online abuse and workplace discrimination continued to create a hostile environment and cases involving deepfake abuse and detentions further showcased these challenges.

--IANS

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