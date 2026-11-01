Premier League: Suzuki's own goal helps Fulham hold Villa to 1-1 draw

Birmingham, Nov 1 (IANS) John McGinn missed a penalty, and Zion Suzuki scored an own goal as Aston Villa were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham.

Nicolas Jackson’s eighth goal of the season had put Unai Emery’s men ahead at the halfway stage, after John McGinn’s early penalty miss.

But an improved second-half showing from the visitors saw them deservedly draw level when Zion Suzuki spilled Alex Iwobi’s corner over the line before they repelled Villa’s late advances in search of a winner to ensure the spoils were shared.

Jackson continued his fine form in the Premier League, finishing off a well-worked move involving Johan Manzambi to give his side a 39th-minute lead at Villa Park, as Unai Emery's side searched for a third consecutive league win.

That came after Fulham's Sander Berge was penalised for a handball early on, but Villa captain McGinn's spot-kick towards the top-left corner struck the woodwork.

Fulham created plenty of chances, with Gonzalo Garcia at the heart of the action, but their second-half equaliser came unexpectedly as Suzuki dropped Alex Iwobi's corner into his own goal to mean that the spoils were shared.

The point took the hosts up to ninth while Fulham rose to 15th.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur secured their third successive Premier League victory with a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Crystal Palace.

Pierre Sage's side were dealt a heavy blow 13 minutes in when Jean-Philippe Mateta was shown a straight red card for a foul on Spurs defender Micky van de Ven.

Archie Gray opened the scoring midway through the first half before Jan Paul van Hecke doubled the hosts' advantage after half-time to cap a dominant display at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Palace showed admirable resistance despite their numerical disadvantage but struggled to mount a comeback as Roberto De Zerbi's side comfortably saw out the victory.

The result lifts De Zerbi's side to eighth, while Palace stay 18th.

--IANS

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