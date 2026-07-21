Preity Zinta urges government for dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta has urged the government for a meaningful dialogue with the activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for 23 days.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and penned a note, asking to reach a middle ground as the political atmosphere in the country continues to swirl.

She wrote, “I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further ! Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight”.

She further mentioned, “You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our youth. My heartfelt & unwavering support to every student & to Sonam in this fight to uplift & upgrade our educational system . More power to all of you. Jai Hind”.

Sonam Wangchuk has entered day 23 of his hunger strike in light of exam paper leaks, and irregularities in the education system.

The paper leak controversy has led to intense protests across major Indian cities including the national capital and the financial capital of the country.

The protests intensified after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike. Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

The raging issue of paper leaks across academia reached a fever pitch with the NEET paper leak. On July 20, protestors were lathi-charged at Jantar Mantar leading to violent clashes between the former and the law enforcement.

Following the brutal crackdown where the cops didn’t spare children, women, senior citizens, Sonam Wangchuk said that he will continue his hunger strike because of such mistreatment meted out to the protestors.

--IANS

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