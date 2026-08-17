Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha shares unseen BTS pics of Big B, Salman Khan from Khakee, Andaz Apna Apna

Mumbai, August 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi, on Monday took a trip down memory lane.

Sharing a series of rare pictures from the sets of some of her father’s most memorable films, the young girl have a glimpse into the making of some of the most iconic movies of Bollywood, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

The throwback carousel offers a glimpse into Santoshi’s filmmaking journey, from his early association with Sunny Deol to his respective collaborations with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

For the uninitiated, Santoshi made his directorial debut with Ghayal in 1990 and went on to helm films including Damini, Andaz Apna Apna, Barsaat, Ghatak, China Gate, Pukar, Lajja, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Khakee amongst many more.

One of the most recognisable pictures in the carousel is a black-and-white behind-the-scenes moment from Andaz Apna Apna. The picture shows Santoshi on the sets with Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, with the filmmaker holding the film’s clapboard.

The 1994 comedy, which also starred Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon, went on to become a cult favourite over the years.

Another throwback features Santoshi alongside the cast of Khakee. The 2004 action thriller starred Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others. Santoshi directed and wrote the film, which became one of the notable projects of his later career.

The carousel also features several glimpses from Santoshi’s earlier collaborations and filmmaking years, including pictures connected to his Sunny Deol films.

A separate picture showed his bond and association with Dharmendra. While Dharmendra was not the actor in these Santoshi directorials, he played a crucial role behind the scenes as the producer of Ghayal and Barsaat. Ghayal marked Santoshi’s directorial debut and was produced by Dharmendra, while Barsaat was also produced by him.

Sharing the pictures, Tanisha reflected on her father’s career and his willingness to explore different genres and stories. She also spoke his connection with Sunny Deol, simultaneously talking about their latest association - Batwara 1947.

Tanisha’s caption read, “After almost three decades, seeing my dad and Sunny uncle come together again feels so special.

They’ve given us some unforgettable films together, but this time they’ve chosen a subject that is far more daring - one that makes us question ourselves as a society and the way we look at one another.”

“We’re living in a time when it’s so easy to be divided by labels, opinions and identities. And still, we’re also witnessing a new generation find its voice - young people questioning the unjust, speaking up, and standing together to build a future better than the one they were handed. There is something incredibly hopeful about that.”

She added, “Because sometimes change begins with something as simple as one person deciding to stand up for another. And I think that is why Batwara 1947 feels so relevant in 2026.

What makes this film so powerful to me is that, at its heart, it’s not really a film about a border. It’s about humanity.

About people who, despite everything happening around them, choose to see each other as human beings first.”

She added, “What stays with me is that in a story surrounded by so much hatred, my dad and @aamirkhanproductions chose to tell a story about choosing humanity instead. Whats always inspired me about my father is that he has never been afraid to explore something new. With every film, he has stepped into a different genre, a different world and a different kind of story. But through all of them, one thing remains the same - his desire to connect with people and entertain them, while staying rooted and bringing out human emotion within even the biggest stories.”

The doting daughter further wrote, “Papa, watching you continue to challenge yourself, take risks that not many filmmakers would, and tell the stories you truly believe in is something I feel lucky to witness.

Forever the proudest daughter in the world. Some stories entertain us.

Some stories make us think. And some remind us of the kind of people we should choose to be. I hope Batwara 1947 does all three.”

–IANS

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