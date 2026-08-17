‘It’s a slow recovery, happy to be back’: An Se Young on Badminton WC opening win amid ankle issues

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) World No. 1 An Se Young began her BWF World Championships campaign with a 21-14, 21-13 victory over Bulgaria’s Kaloyana Nalbantova in New Delhi on Monday, but the South Korean star admitted she is still managing an ankle injury as she works her way back to full fitness.

For An, the result was less about making a statement and more about finding her rhythm again after an injury-hit period. The 23-year-old, who had her ankle iced after the match, said she was pleased with how her body felt despite some lingering discomfort.

“Yeah, I'm so happy to be back. Physically also perfect, so now I hope to get better in the next match. Yes, there's a little bit of pain, but I want to get back into a rhythm, so I hope it's more, and I hope to get a great result,” she told reporters after her win.

The recovery, however, is still a work in progress.

Asked about the injury and whether she was now fully recovered, An kept her assessment brief. “It's a slow recovery.”

The ankle remains an area of concern, with the reigning world No. 1 acknowledging that she needs more time before she can consider herself fully recovered. “I need more recovery time for my ankle, so I think it's getting better for the next match.”

That did not stop An from producing a controlled performance against Nalbantova. She won in straight games but was unwilling to describe the contest as straightforward, instead pointing to the quality of her opponent's attacking game.

“I think any tournament is not easy for me, and today was no exception. Her shots and attacks were great and strong, but I try to stay calm, don't get scared, and chest down every ball,” she stated.

For An, maintaining that composure could become increasingly important as the tournament progresses. The World Championships have arrived in the middle of a demanding stretch of the calendar, leaving limited room for recovery between major competitions.

She acknowledged the challenge of the schedule, but insisted that the focus has to remain on competing while protecting her body.

“I think, yes, of course, it's a difficult tournament to play, but we should do our best and play our best. We are players, so it's important not to get injured, and I think we should do our best to get the best outcome. January is also great for India Open, but today's tournament is even better. I think I like India,” she said.

The comment also offered another glimpse of An's fondness for playing in India. Having experienced the conditions during the India Open earlier in the year, she has now returned for a much bigger occasion — the World Championships in New Delhi.

While her attention on court remains firmly on recovery and performance, An has also been putting in work away from badminton. Her English, which has noticeably improved over the years, is something she continues to actively practise.

“Yes, I always learn English. I study English three times a week, focusing on speaking, and I want to improve my English,” the World No. 1 stated.

--IANS

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