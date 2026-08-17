Rajinikanth unveils the motion poster of Shanthnu Bhagyaraj-starrer 'Oru Kaidhiyin Diary'

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday released the motion poster of director Suseenthiran's eagerly awaited crime thriller 'Oru Kaidhiyin Diary', featuring actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in the lead.

Rajinikanth released the motion poster in the presence of the film’s core team, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Produced jointly by Kannan Ravi and Deepak Ravi under the banner of KRG Kannan Ravi Group, the film stars Shanthnu Bhagyaraj as the protagonist, while Seeman plays a pivotal role. Sam C.S. is composing the music for the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the story will be set against the backdrop of Madurai and that the film will revolve around the relationship between a father and son.

The film will combine family emotions with action and will feature fast-paced developments, the sources add. The lifestyle of Madurai will come across as an important element of the story as will be the emotional changes that occur in the father-son relationship, they point out.

The recently released motion poster has already generated curiosity, particularly with the looks of Seeman and Shanthnu, the Madurai temple towers featured in the background, and a design resembling a handwritten manuscript. The title Oru Kaidhiyin Diary (“A Prisoner’s Diary”), along with the film’s father-son storyline, has further increased anticipation.

'Oru Kaidhiyin Diary' will be the 10th film to be produced by the KRG Kannan Ravi Group. The film is being jointly produced by Kannan Ravi and Deepak Ravi. The production house has been focusing on quality commercial cinema and strong storytelling, and has recently backed several successful projects, including Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil and TN 2026. Sources claim the makers are giving equal importance to both the story and production quality for this film as well.

Director Suseenthiran, who is one of Tamil cinema’s leading commercial filmmakers, has created a distinct identity for himself through his ability to blend family emotions, action, crime and drama in the right proportion. Following the success of films such as 'Naan Mahaan Alla' and 'Pandianadu', the director will once again be exploring a father-son relationship in this film.

The film’s unit is reportedly planning to complete the shooting in a single schedule.

--IANS

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