Diksha Dagar drops one place to 11th on LET order of Merit after Swiss Open

Golfpark Holzhäusern (Switzerland), Aug 17 (IANS) Diksha Dagar fell out of the Top-10 on the LET order of Merit after a missed cut at the Swiss Ladies Open this week.

Diksha, who had reached Top-6 at one stage, is now 11th after starting the week at 10th.

Among the other Indians Pranavi Urs is 46th, while Avani Prashanth, who did not play this week, is 53rd and Aditi Ashok, who has played only six events on the LET, is 55th.

Hitaashee Bakshi is 133rd and Tvesa Malik is 117th and Vani Kapoor is 181st. The winner this week, Eleanor Givens jumped to 23rd after collecting 500 points for the win.

South Africa’s Casandra Alexander still leads the way on 1,899.98 points. Next event for the stars of the LET is a trip to the prestigious K Club for the 2026 KPMG Women’s Irish Open. The tournament gets underway following an off-week on August 27.

Earlier, Pranavi Urs closed the 2026 Swiss Ladies event with a modest even par 71 in the final round.

She was the only one of the three Indians to make the cut this week. Pranavi, who shot 70-69 in first and second round tottalled 3-under for the week and finished Tied-38th.

Four birdies against four bogeys featured in the Hero backed Pranavi’s in a round that went up and down through the day.

India’s other two players, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar, missed the cut that came in after 36 holes.

England’s Eleanor Givens gave herself a maiden Ladies European Tour title after 15 seasons and 210 starts, as she rallied from four shots back on the final day. It was a tense final day at Golfpark Holzhäusern as Givens fired a final round 66 (-5) to pip Whitney Hillier, Alexandra Forsterling and Anna Foster to the title with a winning score of 13-under par.

The one-shot victory is Givens’ first on the LET, which she joined back in 2012. Since then Givens has had several close calls and injury setbacks and even returned to Q-School in December to fight for her playing rights.

--IANS

hs/