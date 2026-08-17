Pulkit Samrat down with Malaria: Lost 2.5 Kg of muscle

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) All is not well for Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat as he used social media to share his health update on Monday, revealing that he is currently battling malaria.

The 'Fukrey' actor took to the Stories section of his official Instagram account and dropped a selfie.

Pulkit, who was seen flaunting his well-built physique in his latest web series 'Glory', revealed that malaria ended up taking a massive toll on his body.

He shared that he had lost 2.5 kg of muscle and a significant amount of strength. However, despite the setback to his fitness journey, Pulkit remains determined to get back to his form.

Pulkit wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Malaria took a little more out of me than I expected. Lost 2.5 kg of muscle and a fair bit of strength. But I know this body. We’ve built it before. We’ll build it again (sic).”

Pulkit remains on top of his fitness game, sharing constant updates from his personal and professional lives.

In May, Pulkit provided the netizens with a glimpse into his productive morning routine, which included red light therapy for his face, a strong cuppa Joe, and some Turkish eggs, along with lentil bread.

The primary picture in the post showed Pulkit treating himself to some red light therapy on face. “Morning begins with Red Light Therapy for face, hair and eyes,” read the text on the post.

Next was the photo of his coffee mug with the caption, “Then cuppa Joe takes over!”

Lastly, he published a photograph of his hearty breakfast plate. “Yum!! Turkish eggs with sprouted moong bread,” Pulkit added the text overlay.

Work-wise, Pulkit last graced the screen in 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed', alongside Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the project also featured Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, the late Rituraj Singh, Meghna Malik, the late Arun Bali, Neela Mulherkar, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Prashant Singh, Rajkumar Kanoujia, Mehul Surana, Shruti Ulfat, and Sajjad Delafrooz.

--IANS

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