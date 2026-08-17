Sonam Bajwa dances her heart out with Disha Patani, shares glimpses from birthday bash

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa celebrated her birthday in style and gave a glimpse into the festivities by sharing a series of pictures and videos from her birthday bash.

Among the highlights was the actress dancing her heart out with Disha Patani, as the two were seen enjoying the celebrations together. Sonam took to Instagram to share glimpses from the special occasion, capturing the fun and energetic moments from the party. The actress appeared in a celebratory mood as she danced alongside Disha and other friends.

In the video, Sonam can be seen dancing and cutting her birthday cake surrounded by her close friends. In one of the moments, she shares a warm hug with her bestie Disha Patani, while another clip shows the two actresses dancing together with their friends and enjoying the celebrations.

For the caption, the ‘Guddiyan Patole’ actress wrote, “Saalgirah Mubarak Sonam Thank you everyone who took out the time to make my day extra special, I felt all the love. Thank you Jesus for adding another beautiful year to my life.”

Sonam Bajwa turned 37 on August 16 and received warm birthday wishes from her friends and industry colleagues on social media. Wishing the actress, the Baaghi actress shared her stylish photo with Sonam and captioned it as, “Happy b’day soni kudi Stay the most beautiful inside out thank you for being you.”

Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa share a close bond that developed during their live stage shows and tours. The two are often seen spending time together and are also frequently joined by Mouni Roy. The trio has become known for their close friendship and is often spotted together at parties, restaurants, and other social gatherings in Mumbai.

Sonam Bajwa, who has established herself as a popular name in the Punjabi film industry and has also appeared in Hindi films.

Sonam was last seen on the big screen in the blockbuster Hindi war drama “Border 2.”

--IANS

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