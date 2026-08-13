Preity Zinta recalls Sunny Deol's awkward fan encounter during shooting of 'Hero: Love Story of a Spy' in Manali

Mumbai, August 13 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta recently recalled a hilarious fan encounter involving Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol during the shoot of their superhit movie, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.

During her appearance on the quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, Preity shared about the incident when the two were shooting for the 2003 action thriller in Manali.

Speaking about Sunny Deol's massive popularity among fans, Preity narrated an incident involving a newlywed Punjabi couple who happened to meet the actor while the film was being shot.

Preity said that the woman became extremely excited after spotting Sunny and asked him if she could take a photograph with him. She then went a step further and asked if she could touch him. Sunny, according to Preity, appeared slightly shy but agreed.

The woman's husband was holding the camera as she went up to Sunny for the photograph.

Preity revealed that instead of simply posing, she became a little more comfortable with Sunny and suddenly semi-hugged the actor. Seeing this, her husband jokingly told her in Punjabi, “Araam naal, araam naal, tera praa hega si.” (Go slow, Go slow. He's like your brother)

The woman's instant response left Preity laughing. She replied, “Praa hoga tera!” which meant that Sunny might be her husband's brother, but certainly not hers.

For the uninitiated, Preity and Sunny had shared the screen in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, which released in April 2003. Directed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan Talwar, the film featured Sunny as Major Arun Khanna, an undercover Indian agent, while Preity played Reshma.

Priyanka Chopra also starred in the film as Shaheen Zakaria, marking one of her early major film appearances. The film also featured veteran actors Amrish Puri and Kabir Bedi in pivotal roles.

Preity and Sunny will soon be seen reuniting in their upcoming movie, Batwara 1947.

–IANS

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