October 06, 2025 3:26 PM हिंदी

Preity Zinta on Bobby Deol completing 30 years in Bollywood: This is just the start

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta has lauded Bobby Deol as he marks 30 years in Bollywood. She called it ‘just the start’ of his cinematic journey.

Reacting to Bobby’s post, the ‘Dil Se’ actress congratulated the actor. Taking to the comments section, Preity wrote, “Congratulations Lord Bobby This is just the start Love you loads.” Notably, Zinta made her acting debut in “Dil Se”.. in 1998, followed by a role in “Soldier” opposite Bobby Deol in the same year.

The Abbas–Mustan directorial earned Preity widespread acclaim and went on to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year after “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” Bobby and Preity had previously collaborated on films including “Soldier,” “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom,” and “Heroes.”

Back in 2020, in an interview with IANS, the ‘Animal’ actor had expressed his desire to reunite again with Preity Zinta on the big screen. Bobby said, “I would love to work with Preity. She is more of a friend and not just a co-actor. She has amazing energy and charm. I wish I get a chance to do something that suits our age, and I am sure we will get that opportunity in the future.”

Meanwhile, the actor also took to Instagram to celebrate his 30 years in the industry. He posted a video montage showcases posters of the films he has starred in over the years and also highlights his recent blockbuster, “Animal.”

In the clip, the ‘Barsaat’ actor said, “I've been a part of some amazing films throughout my career. But then, Animal changed everything for me. Grateful and overwhelmed with the love I've always received from my fans. To all my fans who stood by me. I love you, I love you, I love you. I just started and I have a long way to go.”

Bobby Deol captioned the post, “30 years of many emotions on and off screen … all made worthwhile by your love That fire still burns and I’m just getting started!.”

--IANS

ps/

