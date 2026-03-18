Chhattisgarh: Irshad Ahmed’s dream of permanent home comes true, under PM Awas Yojana​

Raipur, March 18 (IANS) Irshad Ahmed, a resident of Gaurela village in Chhattisgarh, is ecstatic and thrilled to have a pucca house of her own – a desire she and her family had harboured for decades, but one that had never been realised.​

That has changed forever. The days of misery and wretchedness are gone, or at least on the verge of going away. A new house allotted to her under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) signifies a drastic change in her life and also unlocks various opportunities that are set to come her way.​

Her dream of owning a permanent home came true under the PMAY. Under the scheme, a housing unit was allotted to Irshad Ahmed Behna last year, and following the completion of construction work by the state administration, the house has been handed over to her.​

Speaking to IANS, Irshad stated that, prior to receiving benefits under the PM Awas Yojana, she was forced to live in a kaccha (mud) house due to financial constraints. During the rainy season, the roof of the house would leak, creating a lot of difficulties for other family members as well.​

"However, the PM Awas Yojana has offered us a ray of hope. Through this scheme, my dream of owning a permanent house has finally come true," she said.​

The beneficiary mentioned that she learned about the PM Awas Yojana through social media. Subsequently, she decided to avail herself of its benefits.​

Expressing her gratitude to PM Modi, the beneficiary remarked that had the Prime Minister not initiated this scheme, her dream of living in a permanent house would likely have remained unfulfilled.​

The beneficiary's sister, Nazreen Fatima, added, "We used to live in a *kaccha* house earlier, and we faced a great many hardships."​

“During the rainy season, we used to stay awake all night because our home would get waterlogged. Moreover, there was also a risk of diseases spreading. However, now that we have received a permanent house under the PM Awas Yojana, we are living happily. We face no problems whatsoever. Heartfelt thanks to PM Modi,” she added.​

--IANS

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