Chhattisgarh: Irshad Ahmed’s dream of permanent home comes true, under PM Awas Yojana​

Raipur, March 18 (IANS) Irshad Ahmed, a resident of Gaurela village in Chhattisgarh, is ecstatic and thrilled to have a pucca house of her own – a desire she and her family had harboured for decades, but one that had never been realised.
That has changed forever. The days of misery and wretchedness are gone, or at least on the verge of going away. A new house allotted to her under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) signifies a drastic change in her life and also unlocks various opportunities that are set to come her way.
Her dream of owning a permanent home came true under the PMAY. Under the scheme, a housing unit was allotted to Irshad Ahmed Behna last year, and following the completion of construction work by the state administration, the house has been handed over to her.
Speaking to IANS, Irshad stated that, prior to receiving benefits under the PM Awas Yojana, she was forced to live in a kaccha (mud) house due to financial constraints. During the rainy season, the roof of the house would leak, creating a lot of difficulties for other family members as well.
"However, the PM Awas Yojana has offered us a ray of hope. Through this scheme, my dream of owning a permanent house has finally come true," she said.
The beneficiary mentioned that she learned about the PM Awas Yojana through social media. Subsequently, she decided to avail herself of its benefits.
Expressing her gratitude to PM Modi, the beneficiary remarked that had the Prime Minister not initiated this scheme, her dream of living in a permanent house would likely have remained unfulfilled.
The beneficiary's sister, Nazreen Fatima, added, "We used to live in a *kaccha* house earlier, and we faced a great many hardships."
“During the rainy season, we used to stay awake all night because our home would get waterlogged. Moreover, there was also a risk of diseases spreading. However, now that we have received a permanent house under the PM Awas Yojana, we are living happily. We face no problems whatsoever. Heartfelt thanks to PM Modi,” she added.
--IANS
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