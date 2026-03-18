ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC push for top spot against SC Delhi

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC, currently second in the table, will hope to move temporarily to the top as they face SC Delhi in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Men of Steel are currently second with 12 points from five matches, knowing a victory will propel them to the top of the standings, while SC Delhi are near the bottom with one point from four games.

In their previous match, SC Delhi staged a spirited second-half comeback from a two-goal deficit to play out a 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC, while Jamshedpur FC suffered their first defeat of the season, falling 1-2 to NorthEast United FC in Guwahati.

Speaking ahead of their first-ever home match in the capital, Sporting Club Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchórz emphasised his long-term vision. “We are at the start of building something completely new here in Delhi, and for us, the focus is on creating a strong foundation – through hard work, clear identity, and consistent performances,” he said.

“I truly believe that when you commit to the process and perform the right way on the pitch, the results will follow, and with those results, the connection with the fans will grow naturally,” the Polish coach said.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle, on the other hand, urged his team to quickly move on from their narrow defeat and regain their winning momentum.

“Whenever you have a disappointing result, the most important thing is how quickly you respond. We’ve had a tough turnaround with travel and games, but this group is honest, hardworking, and ready to bounce back,” Coyle stated.

“We know if we perform at our best, we are capable of winning any game in this league, and that’s exactly the mentality we carry into this match,” he said.

As SC Delhi navigate their debut season under their newly rebranded identity (having relocated from Hyderabad), they carry a highly competitive history against Jamshedpur FC from their previous matches. In 16 ISL meetings, the two franchises share a perfectly balanced record of six wins each, alongside four draws.

Their last encounter in January 2025 saw the club (then Hyderabad FC) edge out a thrilling 3-2 victory. SC Delhi will hope to replicate that success and secure their first-ever victory under their new identity, while Jamshedpur FC will be determined to avenge that loss and immediately return to the winning column.

SC Delhi midfielder Isaac Vanmalsawma expressed the squad's excitement ahead of the historic occasion. “This is a very special moment for all of us as players because it's our first home game, and we are highly motivated to perform in front of our fans,” he said. “We have prepared well as a team, the mood in the dressing room is very positive, and we are ready to give everything on the pitch to make it a memorable night and get the win.”

Echoing his coach's determination to bounce back, Jamshedpur FC forward Mohammed Sanan remained confident in their attacking abilities. “We are creating chances as a team, and for us it’s about continuing to work hard and stay focused, goals and assists will come if we keep improving in the final third,” Sanan noted. “The mood in the camp is positive, and we are fully focused on the next match and getting back to winning ways.”

Both teams will look to achieve their respective targets in a match carrying massive implications for both ends of the table. A win will take Jamshedpur FC to the very top of the points table, while a loss will not bode well for SC Delhi. With so much on the line, both sides will be desperate to execute their game plans and secure the crucial points.

--IANS

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