BOONG opens National Indian Film Festival of Australia, Anupam Kher honored with the 'Icon' award

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) The second edition of the National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA) opened with a red-carpet premiere of "BOONG", the first Indian film to win a BAFTA.

The movie shares the story of a young boy named Boong, who embarks on a journey to find his father with his best friend.

The launch event was hosted by the Mayor of the City of Greater Geelong in collaboration with the City of Greater Geelong and the Geelong Waterfront Film Foundation.

Slated to take place from 18 March to 5 July, the festival brings a diverse array of screenings, gala events, and industry discussions to audiences across metropolitan and regional Australia.

The festival will tour all major cities in Australia, such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. They will also be extending their reach into regional and outback centres such as Broken Hill and Alice Springs.

Another major highlight of the festival is that veteran actor Anupam Kher will be presented with the International Indian Cinema Icon Award.

In his career spanning decades, Kher has been a part of many acclaimed international productions like "The Big Sick", "Bend It Like Beckham", and "Silver Linings Playbook," along with others.

Expressing his excitement about receiving the latest honor, the veteran actor said, “I am deeply honoured to accept the International Indian Cinema Icon Award at the National Indian Film Festival of Australia. Australia holds a very special place in my heart. Ever since my first visit and filming experience here many years ago, to being on the Jury of AACTA Awards headed by Russell Crowe, I have always felt a deep warmth from its people and a genuine curiosity about Indian stories and culture. It is therefore a great pleasure to receive this award from NIFFA."

"Festivals like this play an important role in building cultural bridges and allowing cinema to travel across borders, languages, and communities,” added Kher.

--IANS

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