US envoy Gor, NSA Doval discuss 'critical security and geopolitical issues'

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor held a "fruitful meeting" with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday, discussing "critical security and geopolitical issues" and the ongoing strategic cooperation between the United States and India.

The meeting took place amid the current conflict in West Asia and the highly volatile security situation on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

"Just wrapped up an extremely fruitful meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Covered critical security and geopolitical issues. Strategic cooperation between the United States and India continues to advance," Gor wrote on X after the meeting.

On March 12, Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi, discussing ways to further strengthen the defence partnership between both nations.

The discussions between two officials focused on regional security in the Indo-Pacific, enhancing interoperability through joint military exercises and exploring new avenues of engagement to deepen military-to-military cooperation across various domains.

“Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and discussed avenues to further strengthen the India-US defence partnership,” Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

“The interaction focused on regional security in the Indo-Pacific, enhancing interoperability through joint military exercises and exploring new avenues of engagement to deepen military-to-military cooperation across multiple domains. The meeting reaffirmed the growing strategic convergence and shared commitment of both armies towards addressing emerging security challenges,” it added.

Lieutenant General Vowell also met Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh and discussed avenues to further strengthen cooperation between armies of two nations. The talks between two officials focused on regional security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, enhancing military-to-military engagement and increasing interoperability through joint training and exercises.

“Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Pacific, met Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, VCOAS, to discuss avenues for further strengthening India-US Army cooperation. The discussions focused on regional security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, expanding military-to-military engagement and enhancing interoperability through joint training and exercises. Both sides also explored opportunities for deeper collaboration across diverse operational domains. The interaction reflected the growing strategic partnership and shared commitment of the two armies towards promoting stability and security in the region," the ADGPI stated.

--IANS

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