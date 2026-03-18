Ken Karunas: Letting my film go is hard, but knowing it is reaching you makes it beautiful!

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) Actor Ken Karunas, who is also turning director with his upcoming film 'Youth' which is to hit screens on Thursday, has now penned an emotional note in which he has expressed how he was finding it hard to let go of his film, which he considers his "little baby".

Taking to his social media timelines to pen a heartfelt post, the actor and first-time director said, " Cinema... From the day I fell in love with it, everything else slowly became secondary. It wasn’t just something I watched… it became something I lived."

He went on to say, "I’m just 24… but from my childhood till now, this is the only thing that has stayed with me. Through every phase, every doubt, every small dream… cinema never left my side. Can’t believe I can’t work on #Youth anymore…For so long, it felt like my own little baby... something I woke up with and slept thinking about every single day."

Stating that as a hero, he had "lived a beautiful story" and as a director, he had "found my own", Ken Karunas said, "Every frame holds a piece of my heart… every moment carries a part of my journey. There were days it broke me, days it built me… but it always reminded me why I started."

The actor-director told audiences that he had made this film keeping them in mind, always wondering how audiences would feel, where they would smile and where they would connect with his film and its story.

"So many beautiful souls came together to make this possible… forever grateful to each one of them. And now… I’m letting it go… From something that was mine to something that becomes yours. Take care of it. Love it like I did… maybe even more!

Hope it entertains you, stays with you, and gives you something beautiful to hold on to. From a kid who just loved cinema to this moment. Naalaiku paapom. Kadavuluku Nandri !! (Let's meet tomorrow! Thanks be to God!!). Letting it go is hard… but knowing it’s reaching you makes it beautiful," he wrote.

--IANS

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