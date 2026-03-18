‘Unprecedented and unlawful’: Senegal’s government demands probe into CAF over AFCON verdict

Dakar, March 18 (IANS)The government of Senegal has strongly condemned the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip its national team of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to Morocco, calling the move 'grossly illegal' and 'deeply unjust.'

In an official statement released on Wednesday, the Senegalese government also demanded a probe into what ⁠it said was ​suspected ‌corruption within the CAF.

“The Government of Senegal expresses its deep dismay following the decision delivered by the Appeals Jury of CAF, aimed at stripping the Senegal national team of its 2025 African champion title and awarding it to Morocco,” The government wrote in an official statement.

“Senegal cannot tolerate an administrative decision erasing commitment, merit, and sporting excellence. Senegal unequivocally rejects this attempt at unjustified dispossession,” it added.

The government also called for an independent international investigation into alleged corruption within CAF’s leadership, signalling a sharp escalation in the dispute.

“It calls for the opening of an independent international investigation into suspected corruption within CAF’s governing bodies. Senegal will pursue all appropriate avenues of appeal, including before competent international judicial bodies, in order to ensure that justice is served and that the primacy of the sporting result is restored,” the statement added.

The controversy stems from the final of the AFCON 2025 in Morocco, where a complaint during the game triggered disciplinary proceedings. While the CAF’s disciplinary board had earlier ruled in Senegal’s favour, that decision was overturned by the CAF’s appeals committee.

Senegal had beaten Morocco 1-0 in the January 18 AFCON final, but the match was marred by controversy when Senegal's players refused to continue after Morocco was awarded a stoppage-time penalty with the score level. Play resumed after a 17-minute delay. Brahim Diaz's penalty was saved before Pape Gueye scored the winner for Senegal in extra time.

The CAF Appeals Board sided with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), stating that Morocco’s right to be heard had not been respected in the initial proceedings. The appeal board ruled that Senegal had breached Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament regulations. As a result, the match was awarded to Morocco as a 3-0 forfeit victory.

--IANS

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