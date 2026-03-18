Robert Pattinson feels Zendaya helped him get his ‘Dune: Part 3’ role

Los Angeles, March 18 (IANS) Actor Robert Pattinson has shared that he believes actress Zendaya might have helped him get cast in ‘Dune: Part 3’.

The 39-year-old actor stars with the ‘Euphoria’ actress in ‘The Drama’ and recalled discussing Denis Villeneuve's epic franchise, in which Zendaya plays Chani, on the set of their movie and asking if it would be possible for him to work on the next film, but he will still surprised to receive a call about the project, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking during the unveiling of the trailer for ‘Dune: Part 3’, Deadline reports Robert, who will play Scytale in the film, said to Zendaya, “I was talking to you on the set of The Drama. I was like, ‘Can I get in one of those Dune movies?'”.

She quipped, “I know a guy”. Robert said, “It was a very unexpected call a few months later. And I kind of did think you had something to do with it”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the British actor teased even he doesn't know if his character is a good or bad guy.

He said, "(Scytale is) an unusual character in the book and when you can’t really tell who side he’s on, that’s what makes it quite interesting. I wouldn’t say he was a kind of conventional bad guy as such. I don’t think he is. He might even be a good guy. Who knows? I will also find out when I see the movie. It’s an extremely fun character to play and the look for it is quite Incredible. Extraordinary”.

Meanwhile, writer-and-director Denis revealed the movie takes place 17 years after the events of ‘Dune: Part Two’, and it is "very different" to the previous films in the series, though Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides is still at the heart of the story.

He said, “It will be a very different film, very different, a ‘Dune’ movie, but with a different tone, with a different rhythm, with a different pace. It’s a more action-packed and more tense film, more muscular than the two others, I will say. And it’s a movie that takes place many years after the two first films, a bit like the book, Dune Messiah, it gives a new insight on what happened to Paul Atreidis. So there’s a time gap, 17 years, where we see Paul dealing with the consequences of having too much power and him trying to figure out how to get out of this cycle of violence”.

--IANS

aa/