May 19, 2026 4:12 PM हिंदी

Preity Zinta & Kunal Kemmu starrer 'Vibe' to be out on September 18

Preity Zinta & Kunal Kemmu starrer 'Vibe' to be out on September 18

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actors Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming high-stakes action-comedy film "Vibe".

Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, "Vibe" is expected to reach the audience on September 18 this year. The project marks the first venture for the production studio.

Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, the drama also marks the return of Preity Zinta to the screen.

Joining these two, Sparsh Shrivastava will be seen playing a crucial role in the movie, along with debutant Vanshika Dhir.

"Vibe" focuses on two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives suddenly turn into an unpredictable, high-energy adventure that pushes their survival instincts and friendship to the limit.

Sharing the announcement on social media, the makers wrote on Insta, "punch aur punchline dono guaranteed with VIBE...Releasing in cinemas near you on Sept 18 (sic)."

Re-sharing the announcement poster on her handle, Preity added, "Hi All, 18th Sept will be such a Vibe See you in a Theater near you very soon #Ting #Vibe (sic)."

Over and above this, Kunal is also a part of the forthcoming laughter ride, "Golmaal 5", which will see Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Sharman Joshi as the primary cast.

The latest instalment in the popular franchise went on the floor on director Rohit Shetty's birthday.

Recently, Ajay Devgn posted a sneak peek from the exciting Ooty schedule of "Golmaal 5".

The post showed him with Arshad, Tusshar, Sharman, Shreyas, and Kunal on the iconic five-seater motorbike, which has become a symbol of the beloved franchise.

“Iss baar sawaari badi hai, aur entertainment usse bhi zyada bada hoga #Golmaal5 Ooty schedule with the boys @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez,” Ajay Devgn wrote the caption.

--IANS

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