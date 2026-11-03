Prashanth Neel confirms Ravi Basrur is the music director of Jr NTR's 'Dragon'

Hyderabad, Nov 3(IANS) Director Prashanth Neel on Tuesday confirmed that well known music director Ravi Basrur, best known for having scored the music for several blockbusters including 'KGF 1' and 'Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire', was the music director for his eagerly awaited magnum opus, 'Dragon', featuring actor Jr NTR in the lead.

The ace director made this announcement during a question and answer session he had with his followers on Instagram.

Replying to a pointed question from one of his followers on who the music director of 'Dragon' was, the director replied, "The one and only Ravi Basrur sir."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since it was first announced.

It may be recalled that in May this year, the makers of the film had announced the title of the film as 'Dragon' and also released an arresting glimpse video from the film to mark the birthday of actor Jr NTR.

The Dragon Glimpse that the makers released showed that Jr NTR played Dragon, the assassin-in-chief of the Afghan Trading Company, one of the two prime entities involved in a global opium war.

The Glimpse video began with a voice over that pointed out that the British primarily came to India for the opium poppy, which produces heroin. It went on to explain how the British, by staying in India, controlled the two places where the banned drug was cultivated most -- Afghanistan and a region spread over places in the Thailand, Laos and Burma.

After the British left, the business was taken over by other entities and that was when an opium war broke out between the two main players -- The Afghan Trading Company and the Golden Triangle. The Glimpse video then introduced all the villains of the Afghan Trading Company.

Notable among these was Jr NTR, who was introduced as Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. NTR, who sported a look that was both menacing and majestic, was heard saying, "When I shut my eyes to sleep, I don't see the faces of the people I have killed. I only see the faces of the enemies remaining. Don't even by mistake appear in my dreams!"

The Glimpse video also showed that Anil Kapoor played Raghuveer Rathod, the Chief of the Narcotics Bureau and Biju Menon played Jaleel Rahman, the Afghanistan Logistics Head.

The film was to originally hit screens on June 25 this year. However, its release was later postponed to June 11 next year.

Only a few days ago, Jr. NTR had shared a picture of himself on Instagram, much to the delight of his fans. In the image, the actor was seen flaunting his chiselled back and beefed up biceps at a gym. Captioning the picture, he said, “Built. Not bought. #NTRNeel @kumarmannava @ntrneelfilm.”

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the project was announced.

Jr NTR had joined the sets of the film from April 22 last year. The film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts, is expected to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle. The film is being jointly produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.

--IANS

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