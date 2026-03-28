Pragabhal Das reveals he spent three years learning goat training for his gritty drama 'Jockey'

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Pragabhal Das' gritty rural drama "Jockey" has been trending on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

The first Indian film based on the ancient sport of goat fighting has been set in the backdrop of Madurai.

The movie revolves around Ramar (Played by Yuvan Krishna) and Kapra Karthi (Played by Ridhaan Krishnas), two fierce competitors in the sport of goat fighting, whose rivalry and ambition ultimately consume them both.

Along with Yuvan Krishna and Ridhaan Krishnas, the project also stars Ammu Abhirami (Asuran) and Madhusudan Rao (Leo) in prominent roles, along with others.

In order to make the proceedings authentic, Pragabhal Das spent three years researching Madurai’s goat-fighting community.

Meanwhile, the leads Yuvan Kishan and Ridhaan Krishnas trained closely with real jockeys.

Talking about his experience of making "Jockey", Pragabhal Das shared, “It is such a pleasure to see that Jockey, with its unique storyline about the sport of goat fighting blended with action, has hit the top 10 list on Amazon Prime and is trending at no. 5 in the action category. Credit to platforms such as Amazon Prime that open up these nuanced sports to a larger audience in India, where a very localized historical sport can have the same exposure as any mainstream sport today."

"Myself, Yuvan and Ridhaan worked hard to understand the dynamics of such a sport and spent three years learning goat training," he added.

"Jockey" is Pragabhal Das's second directorial venture after his debut drama "Muddy", which came out in 2021.

"Muddy" was based on the sport of off-road mud racing and starred Yuvan Krishnna, Ridhaan Krishnas, Hareesh Peradi (Vikram), and Renji Panicker (Kooman) as the core cast.

Coming back to "Jockey", it is produced by Prema Krishnadas, with C. Udhayakumar looking after the camera work.

The editing department of the drama has been headed by N.B Srikanth (Aaranya Kaandam), with the sound design by National-award winner Rajakrishnan M.R (Rangasthalam, Animal) and an original score by Sakthi Balaji.

--IANS

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