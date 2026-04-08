PMMY empowers entrepreneurs in Karnataka, creates jobs and boosts self-reliance

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka), April 8 (IANS) The Central Government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) continues to transform the lives of small entrepreneurs across the country, with another success story emerging from Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district.

Beer Bahadur Dhami, a resident of Ward No. 30 in Chamarajpet, has successfully established and expanded his restaurant business with financial assistance received under the scheme. Availing a collateral-free loan of Rs 1.95 lakh from UCO Bank, Dhami started ‘Barun Naati Style Family Restaurant’ last year and has since turned it into a stable and growing enterprise.

Sharing his journey, Dhami said that starting a business without financial backing would have been extremely difficult. “I took a loan of Rs 1.95 lakh from UCO Bank under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. It has been a very helpful initiative. With this support, I started my restaurant business. It has been around 10 months now, and the business is running very well,” he said.

From humble beginnings, the restaurant has not only become a steady source of income for Dhami’s family but also generated employment opportunities for local residents. Currently, around eight people are employed at the establishment, contributing to the local economy.

Dhami’s entrepreneurial journey highlights the growing impact of the Mudra Yojana, launched on April 8, 2015, to provide financial support to non-corporate small and micro enterprises.

Over the past 11 years, the scheme has emerged as a key driver of self-employment, particularly among youth and small traders.

Local residents in Chikkaballapur have praised the initiative, stating that such schemes encourage young people to pursue self-employment rather than depend solely on traditional job avenues. They believe that stories like Dhami’s can inspire others in the region to take advantage of government support and start their own ventures.

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has been instrumental in promoting entrepreneurship in smaller towns and rural areas by offering easy access to credit without the need for collateral. Beneficiaries across sectors — from retail shops and tailoring units to food businesses — have been able to establish themselves and achieve financial independence.

Dhami’s success story stands as a testament to the transformative potential of the scheme. With determination and the right support, even a small loan can pave the way for sustainable livelihoods and job creation.

As PMMY completes 11 years, it continues to serve as a beacon of hope for millions of aspiring entrepreneurs across India, reinforcing the vision of a self-reliant and economically empowered nation.

--IANS

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