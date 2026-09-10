Prachi Singh to on-screen hubby Aman Gandhi on ‘BB 20’: Excited to see unfiltered side of him

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Prachi Singh, who played the prominent role of Manjuri Sinha Virani in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2', extended her support to her on-screen husband Aman Gandhi as he enters 'Bigg Boss 20'.

Aman essayed the role of Ritik Virani in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2', the reboot and sequel of the iconic television drama featuring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as the leads, Tulsi and Mihir Virani.

Prachi said: "I'm genuinely very happy for Aman, and honestly, I want him to win! I think he has taken a very big and brave step by entering the Bigg Boss house.”

“It takes a lot of courage to put yourself out there like that, and I am sure it is going to be a completely different and exciting experience for him, something that will change him in many ways."

In addition to the main show, Prachi and Aman also reprised their roles as Manjuri and Ritik in the spin-off series, 'Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain'.

She said: "We have shared a beautiful professional journey through Kyunki, we have spent so many days on set together, and because of that I have a lot of affection and only good wishes for him. He is such a sincere and hardworking person, and I have seen his dedication up close," she added.

The actress said she is excited to see Aman's real side inside the Bigg Boss house.

"I am really excited to see this new, unfiltered side of Aman. In the Bigg Boss house, you cannot hide who you truly are, and I think the audience will get to see his real personality, his heart, and his strength. I will definitely be cheering for him, watching every episode and rooting for him," Prachi said.

"He truly deserves all the happiness and success. I hope the audience showers him with lots of love, supports him throughout his journey, and takes him all the way to the trophy," she concluded.

Prachi continues to star in 'Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain', while Aman Gandhi's role of Ritvik Virani has now been taken over by actor Shubh Karaan.

--IANS

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